“It’s always important to remember our history, and what brought us to where we are today, and to acknowledge the sacrifices of everyone who was there,” Mayor Michelle Roman said during Tuesday's Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony.
Held on Big Bridge by the Navy-Marine Club of Lockport, the event commemorated the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of the attack which brought the U.S. into WWII.
Local leaders and veterans gathered for the annual ceremony, where a ceremonial wreath was dropped into the Erie Canal. Joining Roman in attendance were Cmdr. Peter Rubens of Navy Ship 110, Lockport Councilman Paul Siejak, Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker, state Sen. Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Michael Norris, as well as the members of the American Legion from Post 410, who composed the honor guard.
“This is a huge day that we always take a step back to remember those fallen individuals,” Siejak said.
Added Ortt, “We avenged those we lost at Pearl Harbor. But we cannot forget them.”
Words of condolences were also given by Norris on the recent passing of World War II veteran, former senator, and 1996 presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died on Dec. 5th.
Refreshments and chili were served afterward at the Navy-Marine Club, at 37 Park Ave.
