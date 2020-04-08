Lockport city clerk transition on hold

Outgoing Lockport City Clerk Richelle Pasceri has been granted a meeting on Friday to address her termination.
Last week, Mayor Michelle Roman terminated Pasceri, and both Pasceri and Roman have not commented on why she was terminated.
City Attorney Laura Miskell Benedict confirmed the scheduling of a meeting with Pasceri after First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates asked about the contract for the next city clerk.
“She requested a meeting to be heard, which we are granting her pursuant to the charter,” Miskell Benedict said.
As a result of the meeting being granted, there is officially no contract for a new city clerk.
“There is no contract yet. The job has not been formally offered,” Miskell Benedict said.
On Monday, Roman told the newspaper she had chosen Paul Oates, the long-time host of WLVL’s early morning show, to become the next city clerk.
However, on Wednesday, Roman said Paul Oates had not been formally offered the position. Roman said she just asked Paul Oates if he would be interested if there was an opening.
According to John Maser, business manager for the radio station, Paul Oates has left the company, with him and Lance Melin replacing Oates.
It is still unclear whether Pasceri is a member of the city department heads union. The city clerk was added to the union in 2018, but Roman contends that was an illegal move.
The city clerk is “a charter appointed official. They fought this for the police chief in the past and lost,” Roman told the Union-Sun & Journal last week.
