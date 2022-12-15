The Rotary Club of Lockport has announced a major fundraising effort to erect, in 2023, a new picnic pavilion adjacent to the comfort station on Market Street near the Adam Street lift bridge crossing the Erie Canal.
To raise money for the 20-by-40-foot open air pavilion, the club is selling engraved paver bricks for installation near the pavilion. Fundraising is being conducted through the Lockport NY Rotary Foundation, a 501© 3 non-profit organization. The club is aiming to raise the pavilion in 2023.
Rotary Pavilion on the Erie Canal is one element of the Lockport club’s participation in the Niagara River Rotary Greenway Initiative of 12 Rotary clubs in Erie and Niagara counties. In May 2020, the club initiated a project to restore and improve the 3/4-mile-long series of four city mini-parks paralleling the Erie Canal from the top of Market Street hill to the intersection of Market and Vine streets. Portions of these parks had deteriorated over the 40 years since their development. With permission of the Common Council, the club designated those parks as its Greenway Initiative target area to upgrade waterfront access and recreational facilities as well as offer community wellness program opportunities.
Subsequently, earlier this year, the city received a matching grant from the state Canal Corporation for “Lockport Lowertown Loop Phase 1” development, which encompasses several of the linear parks along Market Street. Phase 1, scheduled for completion in 2023, is focused on improving the trails that loop the neighborhoods on either side of the canal and reopening the comfort station adjacent to the Adam Street lift bridge. The lift bridge is currently locked in its elevated position and closed to pedestrians.
Future completion of the entire Lowertown Loop project, with improved landscape, streetscape and bridge enhancements, is intended to create a more walkable, connected, livable community, while leveraging existing historic and cultural institutions, such as the Erie Canal, to also bolster tourism and economic development.
With city support, the Rotary Club of Lockport has conducted, to date, 10 park clean-up and maintenance efforts and purchased for installation six blue metal park benches and four rugged trash receptacles. Development of the large pavilion is envisioned by the club as its major infrastructure contribution to revitalization of the Market Street parks.
The club is selling engraved, personalized paver bricks to be embedded either in a walkway leading to the new pavilion or another dedicated location immediately adjacent to the pavilion. Bricks are available in two sizes: 4-by-8 inch for $100 or 8-by-8 inch for $225. Individuals, organizations and businesses are welcome to purchase bricks. All purchases are tax-deductible. For an order form, ask any Lockport Rotary Club member or go online to: https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/lockportrotary.
The club is accepting general tax-deductible donations to support pavilion construction as well. All checks should be made payable to “Lockport NY Rotary Foundation” and mailed to P.O. Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14049 or given to any club member.
More information about the pavilion project and paver bricks can be found on the club’s web page, www.lockportrotary.com, and Facebook page. Questions can be emailed to lockport.pavilion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.