The city has opted to change its municipal phone system from Windstream PRI to Spectrum Enterprises for the next 12 months, saving taxpayers an estimated $750 per year.
The city currently pays Windstream PRI $422.18 per month for services. The cost per month with Spectrum is $360 per month.
The common council approved the move by a unanimous 6-0 vote in Wednesday's virtual meeting. Voting to approve the measure were aldermen Rick Abbott, Mark Devine, Luke Kantor, Joe Oates, Ellen Schratz and Kelly VanDeMark.
Prior to the vote, Kantor cautioned that Spectrum could raise its rate after 12 months. Mayor Michelle Roman said the city could always bid out for the service again at that time if needed.
“Every time a contract comes up, the city can always look for other options,” Roman said.
In other matters, the council:
• approved payroll totaling $450,948.22 for the pay date July 16 and $451,126.70 for pay date July 30.
• extended congratulations to two veteran employees of the Lockport Police Department — Detective Adam Piedmont and K-9 Officer Matthew Streckwald — for 15 years of service to the city.
• Withdrew a resolution approving a work contract for City Clerk Paul Oates, pending on-going litigation between the city and the previous city clerk, Richelle Pasceri, who is asking to be restored to her post. Oates was appointed to his $55,000-per-year job by Roman back in mid-April.
• extended the city's contract with Municipal Solutions for an additional 24 months.
• approved a contract with Nussbaumer & Clarke for a fiscal advisor fee not to exceed $27,000, increasing the total contract to $196,700 for design and construction of disinfection upgrades at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city was awarded a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant from the state's clean water fund.
• approved a special use permit for Dr. Christopher Beney at 1149 Lincoln Ave. in the city — the longtime location of the former Crafts & Creations business — for a new doctor's office. Alderman Kelly VanDeMark said the land is currently zoned "Business-1," which does not allow for medical practices. The city's planning board recently approved the special use permit for the sight, pending council approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.