Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.