Contention is building over a $5,000 a year raise for City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney. A vote on the resolution is scheduled for the city’s business action meeting on Wednesday.
The wage hike was proposed by 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine.
Not everyone was happy about the resolution. Common Council Paul Beakman said the increase, “stank of cronyism.”
“Elected office is not a career plan,” Beakman added.
According to the City Charter, Devine said, raises for elected officials can only be requested during an election year in July and would take effect the following January.
Currently Mawhiney makes $55,000 per year and the raise would make her annual pay $60,000. Devine said the salary increase is unsolicited.
“Sue never asked for a raise,” he said. “Sue never once came to me in eight years about a raise. I thought of this one on my own.”
Beakman also said that $5,000 was the same amount the council voted on to spend on a used ambulance, a contentious vote where where former 5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard, 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor and former Alderman-at-Large Gina Pasceri all voted to stop the purchase. Beakman, Devine and 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle voted for the resolution and the tie was broken by Mayor Michelle Roman to greenlight the expenditure.
“Now they have taxpayers’ money to burn and want to take care of their cronies,” Beakman continued. “In my world — public safety and people first. That cheap ambulance has saved many lives a raise to the treasurer will not.”
Devine said Beakman had spoken to him on the subject, but was unperturbed. He said he would’ve also put in raises for the alderman positions as well but didn’t want newly appointed 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo and Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson to be burdened with explaining to their political opponents why they got to vote for their pay before even running an election campaign.
While Mawhiney declined making a statement, Devine said Mawhiney deserved credit for her role in helping the city out of its fiscal distress from 2015 and continuing that service.
“I think she should be recognized,” Devine said.
