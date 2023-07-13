City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney was denied a salary increase of $8,000 per year at Wednesday night’s common council meeting after falling one vote short.
The sponsor of the bill, 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, was joined by 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor to give the elected official the boost in income, but were short one vote to pass the resolution.
Common Council President Paul Beakman and 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo voted against the increase.
Alderman at large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson was not present at the meeting.
Devine spoke during the work session proceeding the city’s business action meeting to say that Mawhiney had never asked for a raise, as well as sharing the state’s average salary for city treasurers: $70,720.
“I just want to point that out,” he said. “That’s $15,720 less than our treasurer makes.”
Devine then asked that the resolution be modified to increase Mawhiney’s earnings by $8,000 rather than the original $5,000 asked for in the resolution.
Mayor Michelle Roman noted that Mawhiney is an elected official which puts her in a different place than city workers.
“To expect a raise when you’re an elected official is not the same as expecting a raise when you are an employee,” she said.
Mawhiney did speak on the position’s traditional wage, citing the drop from approximately $61,000 to $55,000 when a finance director position was added to the roles.
The city finance director is an appointed position and is currently held by Tim Russo.
“I’m not here to debate anyone,” Mawhiney said. “I’m just here to give you all the facts of the prior treasurer’s compensation.”
During the work session, Kantor also chided Beakman for his comments to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal regarding charges of “cronyism” amongst Republican officials.
“You know about that whole part about ‘cronyism?’ I think that’s laughable,” he said. “It has nothing to do with any of that and to assume or make the assumption that is what it is, is false.”
Lupo noted that there was very little time to process the information and give an educated vote. Devine agreed he should’ve brought it up sooner as raises to elected officials can only be proposed in July of an election year for that position.
“The bottom line is, what it comes down to, this position and this particular individual has done an outstanding job in the last eight years,” he said.
Devine said he is unavailable to attend the next council meeting and will also be unable to participate via video-conference.
