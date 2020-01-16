It was a packed house at the Historic Palace Theatre on Wednesday as dozens of area residents gathered to hear one of the recipients of the nation’s top military honor share his experiences.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, a native of Lyndonville, is the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the Medal of Honor, which he was given this past June by President Donald J. Trump.
Bellavia was leading a squad in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah in November 2004 when insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades, wounding some squad members. He was recognized for his bravery in fighting off the insurgents and protecting the safety of his fellow squad members.
As a result of a partnership with the Lockport-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2535 and the Historic Palace Theatre, Bellavia came to Lockport to talk about his journey and why it is important to honor those who have served. Mayor Michelle Roman presented Bellavia with a proclamation, honoring him for his service and proclaiming Wednesday as “David Bellavia Day.”
Bellavia described receiving the Medal of Honor as “pretty surreal.”
“You can want the Medal of Honor. You can wait for it. You can pray for it ... but the fact is ... They call you out of the blue, and say someone wants to talk to you,” Bellavia said, adding that the very someone who wanted to talk to him was President Trump himself.
Bellavia said we should all take the time to thank anyone that serves because everyday we have soldiers sacrificing their lives to ensure our freedom.
“You go out of our way ... and you say ‘thank you’ because, without you, what are we?’” Bellavia said.
He added that Americans can agree or disagree, but noted that we should come together as we’re all part of a larger family of Americans.
Bellavia took some questions after his roughly 30-minute remarks.
One audience member asked Bellavia how he handled readjusting to civilian life.
Bellavia said it’s a different environment while being in the military, noting that one of the biggest changes in civilian life was not having a supervisor oversee his every action, even when it comes to things like when you can use the restroom.
“You have a tremendous amount of confidence and swagger and then you’re back to normalcy. It’s tough,” he said.
Bellavia left the Army in 2005 and is currently the co-host of a talk radio program on WBEN radio in Buffalo. He has also been awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.
