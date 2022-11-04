City hall closed Tuesday, Friday
City hall will be closed on Tuesday and Friday next week due to the Election Day and Veterans Day holidays, City Clerk Sarah K. Lanzo announced. The Common Council will hold a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; a 2023 city budget planning meeting will follow.
Farmers market moving indoors
The Lockport Community Farmers Market is moving to its indoor venue for the winter market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Harrison Place on 140 South St. The site will feature seasonable produce, basics like bread, oil and cheeses, as well as dry goods and gifts.
Because of construction, organizers suggest GPS users to punch in 210 Walnut St. to be directed to where they can park. There will also be signage directing traffic. The South Street entrance is also open, but people may have to walk in the street to get there. Traffic on South Street is now a one-way from Washburn to Locust Streets.
According to Grace Platt, an organizer for the market, New York State Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients (SNAP) can earn up to $20 buying from the market to be put towards fresh veggies.
Platt also noted there will be live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. because “it’s not just shopping. It’s a place for the community to come together.”
Vendors include Local Roots, Human Farm & Greenhouse and Wilder Greens for produce. Mama’s Mission will also be there with mixes to make split pea soup and other products. Another newcomer is Strobel Farms of Newfane who will be selling raised black angus beef.
New ID rule for travelers pending
In another six months, citizens will need a REAL ID to board any domestic flights, enter a military base and access certain federal facilities, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski advised this week.
“The (federal) REAL ID requirement was supposed to take effect on October 1, 2020 but was postponed several times due the pandemic. However, it appears almost certain there will be no further delays and you will have to have a REAL ID to board any flight in the United States,” Jastrzemski said.
New York’s REAL ID license, Enhanced Driver’s license and a passport all meet the federal requirements. Citizens will still need a passport to fly to other countries.
“I often urge people to strongly consider getting a passport since it will cover domestic flights, trips to Canada and any other international travel,” Jastrzemski said. “While it costs a little more than the New York State Real ID and Enhanced licenses, it is good for 10 years and will meet every one of your travel needs.”
To learn more about the different ID options, visit https://dmv.ny.gov.
For passport requirements, go to https://tinyurl.com/cnvjzwkp.
