The Lockport Community Market will kick off its 2020 summer season with an official opening date of June 27.
Typically, the community market is held on Canal Street, but this year it will be held outside at Lockview Plaza, 21 Main St., every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We would like to warmly thank Kelli Alaimo, representing the Granchelli Family of Properties, for generously allowing us to house the market at the Lockview Plaza for its 2020 season. The change in location is to provide an easier and safe experience for our vendors, management, and customers while still following the safety standards outlined for us," Grace Platt said in a release.
Platt further explained the decision to not do Canal Street this year was because of logistics involved in making sure the market met the regulations necessary to be open.
"This year we needed to focus on how to make the market as easy as possible for our vendors and customers. Canal Street requires extensive set up for each vendor and has many access for customers to use. In order to comply with the guidelines we were given to stay essential we found moving to the Lockview plaza would cut vendor set up time in half and allow us to manage then amount out people in and out of the market. We love Canal St, however to make the market work this year we needed to rethink our usual plan," Platt wrote in an email.
Organizers said the following rules have been implemented:
• Face masks are required to enter into the market. All vendors and staff will be required to wear face masks at all times. We advise not to bring children if possible, however 2 and over are required to wear face masks.
• Shoppers are asked to move quickly around the market.
• Only vendors and their staff are allowed to handle products. Customers should not touch produce or products until they are purchased. No refunds will be available.
• Only one person per family or group is asked to shop at the market.
• A 6-feet social distance policy from vendor’s stands, staff and other customers at all times.
• Sanitizer stations will be available at both entrances of the market and at the Market Management table.
-The market will also go cashless. The Market Management table will handle exchange of cash, credit or debit card for coins. SNAP and Double up coins will also be obtained there.
For more information about the market, please contact Grace (716) 799-3870, email at lockportmarket@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket or website, www.lockportcommunitymarket.com
