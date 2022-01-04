Lockport Community Winter Farmer Market remains open for the season

Farmers’ markets are a hot item in the summer months. From local residents to out-of-town tourists, the ability to spend part of a weekend mingling with the crowds and looking at the various food and crafts can be a great family experience. Combine that with live music and the knowledge that anything bought is helping a local producer, it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.
However, things tend to cool down, literally, as the winter months come upon Western New York. Fewer people want to leave the comfort of their homes to mill around tables looking for something new for their table.
Those who do, however, are welcomed and may be surprised at the Lockport Community Farmer Market which still holds its winter events at 140 South St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. The next market will be on Jan. 15.
Grace Platt has been organizing the market since 2019. She said she “stepped in” on an established market, but then the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head. This year there’s been a tremendous boost in attendance.
“I think going from where I first began this position and now, business has increased extraordinarily,” Platt said. “I think it has to do with how the pandemic affected us. Because of the pandemic, families that have children have extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds to spend and at our market you can come to our table and use your EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) benefits for fresh fruits, food products and that really boosted it up what we would normally do with SNAP sales. … It was really great to see families come out and (it was like), ‘I never knew you were here!’ and ‘This is a good place to get our fruits and vegetables!’ ”
It’s not just the customers who have found it enjoyable to come to the indoor event. Local producers such as David Bittner of McBees enjoy seeing their regular customers at each market, as well as the chance to collaborate with other farmers.
“Our meats aren’t really traditional,” Bittner said. “Lamb, goat, quail.”
Bittner said lamb and mushroom actually go well together, so he shares recipes with the local market-goers and sends them to other vendors to buy produce.
“The other vendors are like nice neighbors,” he said.
Elaine Barnett of Heartland Organics in Gasport said her farm is a fourth-generation farm that’s also a work-in-progress. She restored it in 2017 and renamed it to its current moniker from Fink’s Flower Shop and Greenhouse. Not only does she grow organic mushrooms and vegetables in season, she also grows mushrooms indoors even during the winter.
“We start from scratch,” Barnett said, noting she makes the cultures and grows them in what she calls her, “mushroom house.”
“It’s wonderful," she said of the market. "With fabulous people."
Gormley Farms is a little more traditional. Eggs, pork, beef, chicken, as well as maple syrup, honey, jam, pies and crafts like greeting cards and lard soaps.
“It gives me some sales over the winter that are harder to come by than the summer,” Brendan Gormley said. “I’ve been farming for almost 10 years and going to the Lockport market for six or seven years.”
“It’s always good,” he continued. “I see our regular customers and the regular people who go to the market. So, we keep in touch. It’s always entertaining, sometimes there’s live music. … I know farmers that wish they had a market to continue to sell. … They’re forced into seasonal vacations, where I’m not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.