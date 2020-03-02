Lockport considering temporary solar moratorium 

The Common Council will hold a public hearing and vote on whether to institute a moratorium on ground-mounted solar projects or solar farm installations in the city for 90 days.
City Attorney David Haylett said the moratorium would allow city officials to take a 90-day "pause" to put laws in place to govern ground-mounted solar projects and "solar farms." Haylett added that he drafted up some regulations a couple years ago, and would work with the city's planning board on the regulations.
He defined solar farms as "commercial size or industrial size solar projects that's not necessarily to service the building or house."
In an interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, Haylett said the reason is that city officials have received some interests in potential solar projects, but he's not aware of any pending applications.
Common Council President Mark Devine said this is another example of the city trying to be proactive.
"We're trying to be very proactive here with the comprehensive plan and trying to get things moving forward for the city in that way, as far as planning and zoning and those type of issues. So this moratorium is another step in that direction," Devine said.
When asked by 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott if the projects would be governed by Article 10 of the state's Public Service Law, Haylett noted that these projects are smaller than the large-scale projects governed under Article 10, which governs projects that would produce 25 megawatts or more.
