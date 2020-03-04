The Lockport Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a 90-day moratorium on ground mounted solar installations and solar farms.
Right before the council voting on the moratorium, a public hearing was held and Russell Bruning, of Trowbridge Street, asked why the city was considering the moratorium now.
Bruning added that he had been interested in doing solar in his yard, as it's large enough to do so.
"I'd like to know why all of a sudden this is coming up," Bruning said.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the moratorium is being done to ensure that all of the local law is "targeted specific to make sure that it's uniform."
"We just want to make sure we have some so that it's proper throughout the whole city," Roman said.
City Attorney David Haylett described the move as "a short short" moratorium and he anticipates a local law will be coming up soon.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott explained that the regulations are necessary for larger projects, not necessarily residential solar projects.
"The intent I don't believe is to stop anybody from doing anything for the residential," Abbott said. "It's to have a law for people coming in and putting in something for the size of Outwater Park."
Haylett also added that the regulations the city will be crafting will ensure that appropriate setbacks are used.
"You don't want somebody putting a huge installation in front of their house generally," Haylett said.
In a previous interview, Haylett told the Union-Sun & Journal the moratorium will only pause installation of ground-mounted solar projects and "solar farms," which he defined as "commercial or industrial size solar projects that's not necessarily to service the building or house."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.