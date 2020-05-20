Lockport council clears way for voluntary layoffs

Members of the Lockport Common Council agreed on Wednesday to grant Mayor Michelle Roman the authority to enter into an agreement with the CSEA union to allow for voluntary layoffs.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the number of employees who will be taking the voluntary layoffs is not yet confirmed and she expects to know about the total number of employees involved on Friday.
Roman said the layoffs have already been discussed with city department heads and she will continue to consult with them if more employees are interested in considering a layoff at this time.
"I always ask the department heads first how it would it impact their department and then we would do a cost analysis if it would impact them having more overtime for other employees," Roman said.
The move was first discussed at a common council meeting at the beginning of the month. Other local governments, including Niagara County, have OK'd similar agreements, allowing for voluntary employee layoffs.
According to City Finance Director Timothy Russo, Lockport is projected to lose $1.76 million in revenue as a result of COVID-19. He also said the city has an unaudited fund balance of $7,466,550.
In other matters, the council passed a resolution to honor Benjamin Trudnowski, a former streets department employee who passed away from COVID-19 at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center.
