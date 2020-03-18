The Lockport Common Council unanimously approved emergency powers on Wednesday for Mayor Michelle Roman should she need them to help deal with COVID-19.
Wednesday’s vote came after some revisions were made to an original drafted resolution to address some of the lawmakers’ concerns.
City Attorney David Haylett explained the emergency powers are intended to grant the mayor the power to enter any contracts or sign any documents to tackle COVID-19 matters if the council is unable to formally meet. Haylett noted approval is needed from the corporation counsel’s office and Alderman-at-large Ellen Schratz.
“Sometimes I have to make a decision within a half an hour, 15 minutes, five minutes ... It does take me a while to get through six common council people,” Roman said during the meeting.
Haylett explained Schratz was chosen as another signatory because she’s elected citywide.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates said he understands the situation but wanted the resolution to be clear that the emergency powers only kick in if the common council cannot meet. Haylett agreed and the resolution was changed to reflect his position.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott also requested the resolution be changed to so the emergency powers would became null and void after New York state or the City of Lockport lift their states of emergency.
The resolution further states that Roman would notify the common council by email of any actions taken within 48 hours of execution.
Roman declared a state of emergency in the city on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.