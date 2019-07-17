Lockport council hires lawyer for Switzer building annexation

The Lockport Common Council agreed Wednesday to hire an outside attorney to help deal with the annexation of the Switzer building.
Daniel Spitzer, a partner at Hodgson Russ, will be representing the city on annexation matters.
The city-town boundary runs straight through the 17.5 acre property, which includes the 104-year-old former Niagara County infirmary and six other buildings.
A Mulvey Construction Co. subsidiary, LHC Holdings, had asked the city to takeover the entire property to “streamline the development process.” Annexation would allow a developer to go through one series of municipal and planning boards, rather than both the town and city.
At Wednesday's meeting, several community members expressed their concern over the proposal by Cazenovia Recovery Systems to develop the property into a mix of low-income apartments and a residential treatment facility for women recovering from substance abuse disorders.
Kristin Barnard, a city resident, said her and her husband purchased a home in the area because it's a quiet neighborhood and that the Cazenovia proposal would change the characteristic of the neighborhood. She agreed with the proposal to bring in outside legal help.
"The residents are depending on you to protect their property values and their way of life," Barnard said.
Alderman-at-large Larry Eggert encouraged those against the project to continue coming to every government meeting because he has seen from experience that it is possible to stop a project if a group bands together. About 25 years ago, Eggert and other residents of the Continental Drive area banded together to stop a proposal that would have brought in a race track to the area.
"We went to every single meeting," Eggert said. "I would encourage you to continue to come to the meetings. They say you can't fight government, well sometimes you can."
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, who represents the ward where the infirmary building is, said he felt the outside counsel was needed to ensure the city has an expert representing them on the issue.
"I felt that it's necessary to have the City of Lockport residents in the Fifth ward properly represented to make sure we're making the right decisions when it comes to possible rezoning, possible annexation. As I've said before, if we lose on merit that's one thing, but if we lose because we got out-lawyered that's unacceptable," Abbott said.
The city must make a decision on annexation by Aug. 15, Abbott said.
The Lockport Town Board recently rejected annexation, citing concerns that Mulvey's argument was not enough of a sufficient reason for them to approve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.