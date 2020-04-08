Lockport council holding virtual work session

Lockport city hall 

As Lockport continues to adhere to new standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the common council will host a virtual work session tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can listen to the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/472413861

For those using a phone, dial into +1 (571) 317-3112. The access code is 472-413-861. 

Residents are advised that although they can call in, council members will not be answering questions during the meeting. 

