Lockport council OKs events at Widewaters

Members of the Lockport Common Council have approved a special use permit that will allow Marvins at Widewaters to hold outdoor social events.
Co-owner and operator Lindsay Marvin said the approval will clear the way for his plan to start having bands and classic car cruise nights on Thursdays as well as community events on Saturday afternoons and music and a motorcycle cruise on Sunday afternoons.
Marvin noted all attendees will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines as well as the state's mask-wearing requirement. People don't have to wear masks if they are seated and eating, she noted.
"We're very excited. We are very excited that it's been approved. We are excited to kind of give everybody a little something different to come and do," Marvin said.
Weather permitting, Marvin said today will be the first night of the Thursday music event.
"Hopefully, by next week, things will kind of pick up and everyone will know that's what's going on," she said.
The resolution approved by the council says the special use permit is subject to the following provisions: "no change in the character of the neighborhood, no excessive noise or disturbance of neighborhood and no appreciable change, no outside storage of materials." All events will not be allowed to extend past 8 p.m. under the permit language.
Lindsay and Brandon Marvin, owner of Market Street-based Great Lakes Assets Solutions, closed on his purchase of Widewaters in January. Prior owners James Kane and Renee Iovieno put the Erie Canal-side seasonal restaurant up for sale last summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.