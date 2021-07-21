Lockport Common Council will be voting tonight on whether to authorize Mayor Michelle Roman to accept a bid from Modern for refuse and recycling services over the next five years.
According to Alderwoman Debra Allport, the Common Council has reviewed the agreement and recommended using “Option 3,” for its recycling needs in which the market rate for recyclables each month will be placed against the $92 per ton service cost provided by Modern.
City Engineer Jamie Elmer said that the new deal with Modern will not make the city any money, but he’s optimistic that the arrangement, also known as the “blended value/risk option” is the best one on the table.
“The difference between the flat rate and Option 3 is $17,” Elmer said, noting the flat rate for recycling service is $75 per ton from Modern, and that market value is trending between $70 and $90 currently.
“We can get reimbursed for the value of those,” he said.
Paul Oates, city clerk, said that residents will continue to pay for what they need using the prices for different sized garbage carts. He also said that if any recyclables cannot fit, additional items can be placed in clear plastic bags and placed next to the recycling cart.
Elmer also said that there will be no change in what can be recycled from the present guidelines – which were changed in January 2019.
Guidelines can be found at https://lockportny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Recycling-Additional-Info.pdf.
