The Common Council voted Wednesday to set a Nov. 6 public hearing on a proposed 2020 budget that would increase the tax rate by 55 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The $25.14 million spending plan would set a property tax rate of $18.66 per $1,000 of assessed value and stay within the 2 percent property tax cap, according to Finance Director Scott Schrader.
The spending plan would also increase the sewer rate by 2.5 percent, which equates to about $9.20 more for a four-person household with average water usage. Schrader attributed the sewer rate hike to new projects underway at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The budget includes minor increases in payroll and employee benefits spending, most of which the city is contractually-obligated to pay, and modest decreases in spending on equipment and contingency funds.
The city will also hold a budget workshop at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.
