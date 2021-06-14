Lockport Crosby's location taking part in celebration

The Crosby's store on Lake Avenue in Lockport is one of three regional locations celebrating the business' expansion.
The Crosby’s family will open its 82nd store as well as celebrate the reopening of two newly renovated locations this week.
The official ribbon cutting for the new location at 5073 Camp Road in Hamburg (the former Lutz Market) is slated for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Ribbons will also be cut at the remodeled Crosby’s location at 4531 Lake Ave. in Lockport at 9 a.m. on Thursday and at 13580 Route 8 and 89 in Wattsburg, Pennsylvania at 9 a.m. on Friday. The former Wattsburg store was completely razed and a new store built in its place.
The opening ceremonies will feature local town and school leaders and the presentation of $1,000 checks to their respective school districts. Special giveaways and raffles will greet customers who attend the opening ceremonies.
“The foundation of our success has always been our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Doug Galli, vice president and general manager of Reid Stores/Crosby’s Convenience Stores. “That’s why we feel it’s important to reinvest in our properties, to keep them clean, safe and up to date. We are proud to carry on the tradition of providing a variety of fresh food options and other convenient amenities to the public, and supporting our local schools.”
The first 100 customers to arrive after 8 a.m. on the day of the grand opening at each location will receive a $5 Crosby’s gift card. Customers who use their My Crosby’s Rewards Card at each new store during the grand opening period will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win: a 50" TV, Sonos Home Theater speaker, $25 Crosby’s gift card or $25 fuel gift card.
Customers of the locally owned and operated Crosby’s convenience stores find a wide range of snacks and sides at most locations, including chicken tenders and wings, along with fried favorites like fries, jalapeno poppers, pizza logs and mac ’n’ cheese bites. Most stores also offer Crosby’s signature pizzas and calzones, in addition to breakfast sandwiches, breakfast pizza and coffee to start the day, plus made-to-order subs for lunch or dinner.
There’s also an array of beverage choices. In addition to the f’real milkshake and smoothie machine, there’s Pepsi fountain soda, Slush Puppie iced drinks, and a wide variety of fresh and convenient grab and go offerings. Guests can also get ice, propane and firewood, play the lottery or place a money order, or take advantage of the on-site ATM and free Wi-Fi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.