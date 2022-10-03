Lockport Police say a man injured while riding his bike on High Street early Saturday morning hit a “small pothole” and was not struck by a vehicle.
Officers found the man lying on the westbound lane of High Street about 4:25 a.m. Saturday. Nearby was the bike he had been riding, which sustained some damage to the front wheel and right peddle.
According to police, the man said he was experiencing back pain and did not know what had happened.
Evidence on the scene did not include any debris usually associated with automobile accidents and police determined that the man was not involved in a motor-vehicle collision. Police did observe a small pothole, 15 feet from the crash and two “gouges in the pavement” from the peddles directly in line with it.
The incident brought much comment from Facebook users on the Niagara County Fire Wire page where they offered prayers and well-wishes for the victim. Some users also argued over the proper place for bicycles in relation to traffic – on the road or on the sidewalk.
Police noted in the accident report that Flagler’s bicycle did not have front or rear lights.
Flagler was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Twin City Ambulance. His bicycle and clothing were transported to the Lockport Police Department for safe keeping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.