A state of emergency in the city of Lockport has been declared by Mayor Michelle Roman. It will remain in effect until March 31, and the mayor said she can chose to extend it.
A Wednesday meeting of the Common Council has been closed to the public but residents can watch a livestream on the city website or through LCTV. All meetings after Wednesday have been cancelled through March 31.
As a result of the staffing reduction ordered by the governor, city hall will be closed to the public. A depository will remain available outside city hall to drop off correspondence, payments, applications or other business with the City Clerk's office. Hours will be reduced for all city clerk staff members, with full-time staff reduced to 2 1/2 days each work week.
Roman said a state of emergency declaration would allow her to make "up-to-the-minute decisions," and to qualify for funding for expenses incurred to deal with the coronavirus.
Common Council President Mark Devine said he is fully confident in the mayor's ability to handle the evolving situation with the virus.
"The mayor is in daily contact with all the guidelines through the state every morning and it’s going to go on throughout the crisis," Devine said. "She’s met with all the department heads yesterday to give them an update."
In a Tuesday phone interview, Roman said a resolution is on the agenda for granting her emergency powers and to buy five laptops for remote access for employees as well. The resolution would allow the mayor to make any quick decisions that have to be made without time for a council meeting.
She thanked everyone for their cooperation in "the unprecedented times" the city is facing.
"I appreciate everybody working together to keep every resident safe and health as possible.
One positive case of coronavirus was announced late Tuesday evening.
