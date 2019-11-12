Lockport digs out from record snowfall

Monday's snowfall was a record-breaker for the Lockport area.
Dan Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Lockport received 10.7 inches during a storm that started late Monday and extended into Tuesday morning.
Kelly said the amount broke the previous record for a Nov. 11 snowfall, which was set in 1942.
The entire region experienced an unusual amount of snow for the first half of November, with Buffalo recording 8.7 inches overnight, enough to eclipse the previous record for Nov. 11, which was 5.2 inches, also set back in 1942.
Monday's snowfall was not the earliest that snow has fallen in the area, but it was the largest amount recorded in late fall. On average, the first sign of snow comes in around Oct. 24 and the average first measurable (1/10 inch or more) batch snow arrives around Nov. 8. Kelly said the region usually doesn't see an inch or more of snow until Nov. 18 or later.
Kelly said this week's snowfall was a result of a large scale system, rather than Lake Effect snow. He noted that Lake Effect snow is more of an isolated band, whereas a large system can cover a state or two. He also pointed out that the snow was heavier and wetter this time around.
"Usually with Lake Effect you have the drier and the larger snow crystals. Here it was a lot wetter," Kelly said.
Kelly expects the snow to transition now into Lake Effect snow, but he doesn't expect much more snow to fall this week. Forecasts call for a few tenths of an inch.
"It will be nothing like what we saw over night," Kelly said.
Temperatures will continue to be in the low 20s and 30s for the majority of the week, Kelly said.
Tuesday night is predicted to be around 12 degrees. Wednesday night is forecast to be around 22 degrees. Thursday and Friday have a high of the mid 30s, and Saturday has a high of around 30 degrees.
Sunday is expected to have a high in the 40s.
Kelly noted that all forecasts are subject to change.
