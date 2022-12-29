Cleanup efforts in the city continued Wednesday with the blizzard that pounded Western New York subsiding and temperatures beginning to rise.
Lockport recorded 28.2 inches of snowfall as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning over the past five days, according to the National Weather Service’s Buffalo office. That is the highest amount in Niagara County, the next closest being nearby Pendleton receiving 26.5 inches.
Mayor Michelle Roman said that the city’s Department of Public Works crews, police, and fire officers were able to keep up with events as they happened, even with trees falling on properties and the snow and wind preventing travel.
As of Wednesday, every street in Lockport has been cleared, with Roman saying that some side streets were harder to navigate through. The water filtration and wastewater departments were able to maintain their services. As of Wednesday, the city’s garbage and recycling collection had also restarted.
“Overall, we were able to maintain services for the public,” Roman said. “We’re starting to get back to normal.”
The city’s crews have been working constantly since Friday morning, other than for mandatory rest periods. Roman said the majority of them worked for four days straight, with a lot of sleepless nights and that some people had to pull double shifts due to some employees who were unable to report for work.
They also worked to help get nurses and other medical personal into Eastern Niagara Hospital to make sure it was staffed.
Niagara County provided snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to first responders for any emergencies they had to reach.
A warming shelter was set up at Lockport City Hall during the blizzard, with Roman saying that Saturday night was the busiest for the shelter, with around 10 people inside. The rest of the nights during the storm saw one or two people inside.
The blizzard had not been the cause of any deaths in the City of Lockport at this time.
“We want to thank people who cooperated and stayed off the roads, as we got them cleared as fast as possible,” Roman said, adding that they appreciate everyone’s patience.
