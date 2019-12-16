Lockport City School District will soon begin offering a program intended to help students with disabilities feel more comfortable participating in after-school activities.
Last week, the school board adopted a resolution authorizing the district's entry into an agreement with Starbridge, Inc., to bring the Together Including Every Student (TIES) program to Lockport.
Earlier this month, Stacey Aliasso, director of special education, presented the school board with the program and its benefits to the district.
“It’s a way for students with disabilities to participate in after school programs with peers as their support,” Aliasso said.
TIES would involve any district-sponsored club, she added.
In an interview, Aliasso said that while there is nothing stopping students with disabilities from participating currently, sometimes parents are reluctant and TIES helps reluctant parents.
“It would be able to increase involvement,” she said.
The program offers an opportunity for student volunteers to build up their resumes, as well, Aliasso noted.
In the first year of the contract, Starbridge will provide the district with a program coordinator free of charge. In the second year, if the district continues the program, the cost of a coordinator would be $6,000.
The program will be starting in late February or March. In year two, it would be opened to all students, not just those with disabilities.
Student volunteers would be drawn from grades 8 through 12, whereas the participants are students aged 8 to 21 years.
Trustee Thomas Fiegl said the program should be “nothing but beneficial. (Student peer volunteers) have to be involved. They have to help those that need help.”
Board president John Linderman agreed, saying, “I think it’s a great idea.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.