The Family Empowerment Center at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Lockport City School District's "school-community living room," is assisting with 2023-2024 kindergarten registration and will host a preschool information fair on Saturday.
Kindergarten registration is underway for all children in the district who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1. Children must be registered in order to attend school in September.
By appointment, a parent can register their child at: the Board of Education Office, 130 Beattie Ave., any time between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday; or the Family Empowerment Center between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. To set an appointment at either location, call 716-478-4811. More information about the registration process is available at www.lockportschool.org/registration.
The preschool information fair, ongoing from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, is a place to gather information about preschools, activities and playgroup programs for young children, Child Health Plus and other parenting support and resources. All families with children newborn through kindergarten age are invited.
The Family Empowerment Center, funded by the school district through the general fund, Title I funds and the My Brother's Keeper grant, is fashioned like a living room versus a meeting room and serves as a space for information sharing, learning and communication to empower families and community members to support student growth and achievement.
Amenities include some toys for young children and a charger for electronic equipment. Services include online tutoring through the Paper website, to which the district subscribes, and weekly workshops covering a wide range of topics, from college selection to navigating the special education process, to lifestyle skills for teens.
For the schedule and more information about services, go to: www.lockportschools.org/FEC.
The Family Empowerment Center will host a community wellness fair on April 22, according to Laurie Ferris, the school district's family and community liaison.
