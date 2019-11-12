After a period of uncertainty about reimbursement of Lockport City School District's Smart Schools Bond Act project in July, district officials told the board of education last week they expect to receive the money by the end of the year.
Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent of finance and management services, said the district spent $3.79 million with the different vendors involved in the district's SSBA project, including a $3.3 million contract with Ferguson Electric, through which the district acquired the controversial Aegis software suite enabling facial and object recognition through surveillance cameras in district facilities. The cost of the software is $1.4 million.
Coder told the board that the district had received its first reimbursement of $185,874 in June.
Coder said last week that the district received another reimbursement, for $2,680,520, and she expects to receive the final reimbursement, $923,694.28, by the end of the school year.
"So, we will be made whole by the end of the school year," she said.
The SSBA project money was borrowed from the general fund and once the reimbursement money is received the general fund will be paid back, Coder noted.
To submit its final reimbursement request, the district must complete its contract with Ferguson, which requires testing the cameras and checking off other "punch list" items to ensure the district is happy with the work.
