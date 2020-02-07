Lockport district requests exemption from Wallace bill 

The superintendent of Lockport City School District has asked that its facial recognition surveillance system be excluded from a state bill proposing to halt schools' use of the technology.
State Assembly Member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, has introduced a bill that would impose a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology in schools while the ramifications are studied.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley sent a letter earlier this week to Wallace asking for language in the bill that would exempt LCSD from a moratorium.
The letter, confirmed by Bradley and a spokesperson for Wallace's office on Friday, asks for an exemption on the grounds that the district went through a process to ensure privacy concerns were addressed, working with the state education department and revising its policy to ensure no student data is in its already up-and-running system.
Bradley's request was brought to Wallace's attention and she declined to comment on Bradley's letter, the assembly member's spokesperson said.
A Freedom of Information Law request for a copy of the letter was sent to both Wallace's office and Deborah Coder, records access officer for LCSD, on Friday. Coder confirmed she received the request and said it will be reviewed by the district's lawyers.
On Jan. 2, LCSD activated the first facial and object recognition-capable surveillance system in a public school district in New York state.
The district spent $1.4 million of the $4.2 million allocated to it through the New York’s Smart Schools Bond Act to acquire and install the system, one of the first of its kind in any American school. The system relies on the Aegis software suite created by Canadian-based SN Technologies.
The facial recognition software works by using a database of flagged individuals and sending an alert to district personnel when a flagged person is detected on school property. The object recognition feature would reportedly detect 10 types of guns and alert certain district personnel, as well as law enforcement, if a weapon is detected.
