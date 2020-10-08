Lockport district's virus tests come back negative

The Niagara County Department of Health announced Thursday that 119 COVID-19 tests involving teachers and staff in the Lockport School District have come back negative.
Two individuals at two different elementary schools in Lockport tested positive for COVID-19 in late September, prompting students and staff members who came in contact with them to be quarantined at home. No new cases were reported in the district since.
In response to the two positive cases, the county, in cooperation with the school district, began offering rapid testing to district staff.
“We know schools present unique challenges and there is no way around the fact we will have positive cases in our schools, but a combination of testing and following proper protocols is the key to mitigating exposure and spread," Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said.
Overall on Thursday, the county reported 12 new positive cases, bringing the total to date to 1,853. The health department said there are currently 64 active cases, with 62 individuals isolating at home and two more hospitalized. To date, 1,688 county residents have recovered. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 101, the same number it has been since mid-August. To date, 102,763 people have been tested for the virus in Niagara County.
