Lockport family admits to gang assault

A Lockport couple and Buffalo couple admitted Friday to a Oct. 21, 2018 gang assault in Lockport in which a man was stabbed in the stomach and partially disemboweled.
Johnnie Edmundson, 60, of South Street, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree gang assault, while his wife, daughter and his daughter's wife accepted plea offers to misdemeanors. Linda Patterson, 62, of South Street, Cheri Patterson, 27, and Cheyanne Myers, 28, both of St. Lawrence Avenue, Buffalo, each pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
The attack was precipitated by a dispute between the victim and members of the family outside the elder Patterson's South Street home. Cheri Patterson struck the victim with a bat, Cheyanne Myers jumped on his back, Linda Patterson waived a knife and Johnnie Edmundson struggled with the victim.
Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said it's unclear which of them slashed the victim's stomach, causing his intestines to partially spill out.
Edmundson could be sentenced to state prison for up to seven years when he returns before Murphy Jan. 3 for sentencing. The other three defendants are facing maximum sentences of up to one year in county jail.
