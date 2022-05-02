Lockport Fire Department’s Performance Metrics showed a 21.83% increase in total incidents responded to between 2020 and 2021. Increases included motor vehicle accidents (18.32%), emergency medical service (20.03%) and car and structure fires (51.72%).
Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano stated that the metrics are “cyclical”, noting that 30 structure and car fires were responded to in 2016, and 29 were responded to in 2020.
He also said that the category that is going up consistently are emergency service calls which rose from 1805 in 2019, to 1922 in 2021 and to 2307 in 2020. This category may be affected by a need in the population, Quagliano said, noting that Lockport’s population is aging and may have more of a need of these kinds of services.
However, he is not worried.
Quagliano said that prior to the disbanding of the city’s ambulance service in 2014, which was also run by the LFD, the numbers had been much higher. One of the qualities that assures him is that most of his department is cross trained to be emergency medical technicians (EMT), as well as paramedics.
“It’s a gold standard of the industry to be highly prepared,” Quagliano said. “Our agency’s training looks good for the city.”
Firefighters answer to any emergency calls not specifically responded to by police. Quagliano said the department can be categorized as a “catch all” of emergencies and it’s built into their mission to respond to those in need.
If the city gets back into “the ambulance business,” Quagliano said that call volume could accelerate to another 1,000 or more EMS calls as Twin City, currently fielding basic emergency service calls alone, backs out of the city.
Quagliano told the US&J in an interview on Monday, that there are proposals to put one ambulance on the road and wait for the workforce needed to add more. Another proposal would be to wait and put two ambulances out on Jan. 1, 2023.
When and if the proposals bear fruit, Quagliano categorized the potential move would not be merely returning to business-as-usual.
“The proposals are a much more dynamic and efficient use in how manpower is managed,” he said.
One of the differences is that each ambulance would bring two rather than three firefighters to EMS calls.
Another is the advancement of dispatch technology, which Quagliano described as being capable to further advise the exact condition of the patient and get the correct service to that person, and spread out service across the entire city.
“We’ll be able to spread manpower out over several incidents,” he said.
