Lockport first responders practice social distancing

The Lockport police and fire departments have new measures in place to ensure safe social distancing among employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire Chief Patrick Brady said his department has split shifts, with half of the city’s firefighters being stationed at the normal city hall location and the remainder being located in the building that houses South Lockport Fire Co.
“One hurdle that we faced as a fire department was exercising social distancing while on duty,” he said. “Since firefighters work together in close quarters, social distancing is near impossible. Especially when all Lockport firefighters on duty are stationed in one centralized building. Thus, early in this pandemic, we had identified the need to split the on-duty personal and deploy some of them at a secondary location. This was not an easy task.”
Brady said it helped having the two locations close together. He thanked representatives from South Lockport Fire Co. for agreeing to allow the city department to use one of its buildings during the state of emergency.
“This will allow our department to station some of our personnel and one apparatus at the South Lockport Fire Co. Main fHall located on Transit Road,” he said.
Brady noted the close proximity of the building will also allow firefighters to continue to rapidly respond to calls.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said police on the patrol shift are no longer going into the radio room and detectives are working from their vehicles to isolate themselves from members of the patrol division.
“There is a whole lot of isolation going on,” Abbott said. “All it takes is one case to spread through here to decimate a department.”
Abbott said officers are screening telephone calls to figure out if any members of the public are exhibiting symptoms before they respond to calls for service.
He believes the majority of people are listening to the message about disclosing symptoms or illnesses before police officers arrive on a scene.
“They don’t want to get infected themselves, nor do they want to be responsible for taking out an entire police department,” Abbott said.
While there have been reports in other communities of situations where individuals who were being arrested either spit or cough on a police officer while claiming to be sick with COVID-19, Abbott said his department has yet to encounter any similar situations in Lockport.
He added that his department does have a limited supply of N95 masks.
“What we’re doing is if we’re going to a known site or a known place where the potential is there to be contaminated, they are supposed to wear them,” Abbott said. “But, for us, it’s a one-time use. We don’t have the ability to repurpose them or to get more right now.”
