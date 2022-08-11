Lockport Main Street Inc. will host Lockport Food Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Main Street between Pine and Locust streets, featuring tasty bites of local restaurants’ best dishes.
As part of the show there will be a stage and dining area overlooking the Erie Canal. Music will include a jazz act, North End Revival, and something more “jammy,” Acoustic Jelly.
Other features of the festival include a family zone where the YMCA will set up its inflatable “Gaga Ball Pit” for kids, and the P3 Center, a Niagara Falls-based parenting support agency, will man a 10-by 10-foot tent for small children, as well as a changing area. Joe Taylor of JT’s Martial Arts will give boxing demonstrations directly outside his gym on Pine Street.
Lockport Food Fest is a cash event. The standard serving size is for tasting purposes. Servings cost $3 to $5 each.
Food Fest is the successor to the Taste of Lockport, which ended in 2019.
“Lockport Main Street saw a need for a (food) festival, so it picked it up,” LMSI organizer Grace Platt said. “We try to highlight the Lockport restaurants. ... We want to bring community to the downtown area. It brings people into the heart of the city.”
Participating restaurants include Steamworks Coffee, Kith & Kin Gluten Free Bakeshop & Bistro, Village Eatery Italian Bistro, Molinaro’s Ristorante, B&D Bagels, Stooges Stuffed Burgers, Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Audley’s Caribbean Food truck, Baby Ribs, Seas the Day and the House of Munch. Community Farmers Market vendors Half Baked Cookies, Niagara Produce, Bees Jamboree, Herbalty Cottage and Lock City Books are involved as well.
“There’s a lot going on in Lockport,” Platt said. “And there’s a lot to do.”
