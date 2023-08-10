The Lockport Food Fest is back between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.
The festival, organized by Lockport Main Street Inc., will include a dedicated space for farmers to market their produce and specialty products, and a wine and beer tent. There also will be games, art and activities for children and live music by Joe Ferchen, Working Man String Band and Dirty Shirley throughout the day.
The food tasting festival is open to restaurant and food truck operators from throughout the area. Each vendor is serving one or two samples of their fare, and tasters will be asked to vote for their favorites.
The vendors are: Dots Pantry, Seas the Day Seafood, Yedda’s on the Go, Bee’s Jamboree, Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro, High Vibe Sweets, Audley’s Caribbean, Lock City Books, Moneybag Dumplings, WNY Empanadas, Uncle G’s Ice Cream, Half Baked, Steamworks, Crosby’s, Buffalo Pepper Products, E&K Smoothies, Maria’s Bene Cibo, Gypsy Kitchen, Stooges Stuffed Burger Bar, Spoons! Baby Food Care, House of Munch, Terroir General Store, Mad Iron Crepes, Baby Ribs, Chenez’s Popcorn, B&D Bagels, Papa Leos, Savor the Rise, Lock 34, Tom’s Diner and Parkers Pit.
Sales are cash-only. ATM-like service will be provided by Lockport Main Street.
