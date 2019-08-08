Lockport Main Street Inc. is ready to debut Lockport Food Fest on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street.
LMSI Program Director Jessica Dittly said previously that the new event was created after it was discovered that the previous food festival, Taste of Lockport, was not going to be organized this year. As a result, LMSI decided to keep the food festival to only Lockport-based restaurants and food vendors.
The event is cash only and an ATM will be present for a small fee.
Attendees can expect to see Attitudes Bar and Grill, Baby Ribs, Bonjour Crepes, Danny Sheehan’s Steak House, Ennis’ West End Tavern, Kith and Kin Bake Shop, Lock 34, Molinaro’s, Shamus, Steak Stone and Sushi, Steamworks, and Stooge’s Stuffed Burger Bar.
Additionally, the Food Fest will feature local vendors selling WNY’s unique food products. These vendors include Chenez’s Popcorn, East Hill Creamery, Flight of 5 Winery, HalfBaked Cookies 716, Herbalty Cottage, Local Roots Farm, Maverick Farm Organics, McCollum Orchards, Nice’s Honeydew Acres, Schulze Winery, Soul in Bloom, Truebean Coffee Company, and 810 Meadworks.
A Family Fun Zone headed by the Cornerstone Arena will have plenty of activities to keep kids and parents busy in-between eating. Dyan Mulvey’s Dance Academy will also be offering dance workshops and activities.
LMSI will be hosting a basket raffle during the Food Fest. Baskets will include gift cards and baskets put together by local restaurants, vendors, and farmers market vendors, as well as local businesses that support the Food Fest. A sheet of tickets (25) will cost $10 with a deal of three sheets for $25. Every sheet will give another ticket for a door prize.
These judges for the Lockport Food Fest Best of Show will include: Dana DeFazio, General Manager of Savor Restaurant and instructor, and Mark Mistriner, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs (Both at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute); Beau and Lindsay Riggs, social media maven of @BuffaLovebirds, reporting on local foods, festivals and family-friendly events; Lockport’s very own Mayor Michelle Roman will be participating as one of our judges; and Niagara Gazette features editor and editor of the bi-monthly food magazine ‘Delish,’ Michele DeLuca. Additionally, festival-goers can vote on what they think the Festival Favorite is.
Each guest will receive a booklet that will include a ballot that will allow them to vote for their favorite dish at the festival!
Sponsors at different levels helped with the festival. Elite Sponsors are Greater Lockport Development Corporation and Cornerstone Arena. Gold Sponsors are Bergmann Associates, Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, Nussbaumer and Clarke Inc., Trek/Advanced Energy, TrueBean Coffee CompanySilver Sponsors are BRC Electric, Muscato, Dimillo and Vona LLP, APEX Consulting, Key Bank, Great Lakes Surgical, Niagara County Community College.
Lockport Main Street Inc is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing, supporting, and enriching our local community. LMS puts on events such as the Lockport Community Farmers Market, The Lockport B-Lock Party, Pints for Progress, Soup-a-Palooza, Shop small Saturday, and now the Lockport Food Fest.
