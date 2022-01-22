The mood in Building 9 of the General Motors plant on Upper Mountain Road was of patient excitement as workers, press and officials took their seats in front of a large screen overlooking a small stage on Friday morning.
Workers like Jayne Bil, a shop committee woman with Local #686, with over 20-years with GM starting on a line making HVAC units; Lillian Tittle, a 10-year quality control manager; and Ryan Wendt, a production monitor, all knew that the news about to be revealed was exciting and very likely good. They had all put in their time, even commuting long distances.
“I have the labs in the plant, all the measurement labs,” Tittle said, noting she lives in Youngstown. “I got started 25 years ago. I worked at American Axle. They’re all the same. Manufacturing work.”
Ken Johnson, GM Lockport Operations Plant director, was the first to speak and congratulated to the workers of the Lockport plant.
“I’m so proud of the work of all of you here, and I’m excited to have you learn about what’s next in our future,” he said.
Interim Shop Chariman UAW Local #686 Jeramy Huber also had some words.
“Thank you all for your steadfast commitment and support. Together our hard work and dedication has ensured Lockport operations will play a key role in the future of General Motors,” Huber said.
Then Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, broke the news to the crowd of close to 100.
“GM will invest $154 million here at Lockport with most of that investment supporting electric motor production for our ground-breaking electric GM platform, which will bring all of our new EV’s to life, including our electric trucks and SUVs,” Johnson said. “This would be a good time to applaud.”
And they did.
The production will be specifically to build stator modules, the part that creates a magnetic field to turn the motor, which will then go into motors. According to the Johnson, who was questioned by press after the announcement, GM is starting to pivot immediately, but the project won’t be realized until 2023.
“We’ve got to bring all the equipment in, process the equipment, renew the space. It starts immediately,” the executive VP said.
He also said that an average operator could earn $90,000 a year.
"We'd love to have everybody that can to participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education, technical education, math, engineering, etc. but we'll have jobs that I think spans the breath of high school, college and STEM," Johnson said.
"It's about assembling stator motors here, that takes a handful of folks required to do the production assembly work, as well as trades people to do the maintenance work, as well as engineering to do all the work of bringing the processing in and up to speed," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also spoke, relating that he was approached by GM for “federal dollars’ to go electric.
“I said, 'I’ll help you,' ” Schumer recalled. “ 'On one condition. We increase jobs in Western New York.' I mentioned Tonawanda, the Lexington plant in Rochester and, of course, the great plant here at Lockport.”
Schumer said that the 230 jobs created by electric production in the Lockport plant would go on to support the region for hundreds of ancillary jobs, restaurants, stores and shops.
“Over 230 jobs, all good-paying, all union,” he said. "
Mayor Michelle Roman said it was exciting news.
"We're very very happy to see this happening here in Lockport," she said on the stage. "Lockport was built on the back of workers and laborers and Harrison Radiator and GM was the center of that for decades. When we lost that we lost part of our community. When union work is strengthened our community is strengthened."
Tim Rice has worked for GM in Lockport for 20 years and now works as part of Global Supply Chain at Building 7.
“I’m really excited, I look forward to years of job security, good-paying jobs and being part of something that we know is going to be around for a long time,” he said.
“I’ve been here through the lean times seen a lot of jobs go. Super excited to see jobs coming back and growing. That’s exciting.”
Currently the Lockport plant has about 1,500 workers who make radiators, condensers, heater cores, oil coolers and other parts for internal combustion engines in trucks and SUVs. The new positions would be filled between 2023 and 2026, the company said in a statement.
GM has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. It plans to spend $35 billion to roll out more than 30 new battery vehicles globally by 2025 as it aims to unseat Tesla as the electric vehicle sales leader.
