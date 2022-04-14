The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency this week approved several $50,000 Covid relief grants to small businesses, including Escarpment Arms, a firearm store in Lockport.
Co-owner and CEO Joseph Olscamp said he’s satisfied that his store is getting assistance to make up for money that was lost over the course of the pandemic.
Olscamp said the biggest issue that his store has faced since the start of the pandemic is finding affordable products to sell. Demand for firearms skyrocketed in 2020.
“When everything started flying off the shelves, the distributors were really difficult to get product from,” said Olscamp. “The bigger guys who spent more money were getting preference over the little guys.”
Olscamp said he'll use the relief grant to increase inventory, lower prices and add an in-store machine shop.
“This grant will really help us get access to the things that we haven’t been able to before by being able to place those larger orders,” he said.
Olscamp also said Escarpment Arms will look to hire a sales person and a mechanic.
The NCIDA board also approved Covid relief grants for The Village Inn in North Tonawanda, Calhoon’s Pub in Newfane, and The Craft Kitchen & Bar, Gagsters Restaurant & Catering and The Why Coffee Shop, all in Niagara Falls.
