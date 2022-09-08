Aaron Salter Jr., a retired 30-year veteran of the Buffalo police, died on May 14 when he confronted an armed white nationalist at Tops Supermarket where he was working as a security guard.
A hero to every life he saved that day, the business community on Main Street in Lockport got together in July to plan a fundraiser for Salter’s family. Melissa Junke of Lock 34, John Lang, aka Buffalo Elvis, Jerry Liermo of Gonzo’s and Mandy Eick of Niagara Hotel joined forces and the “Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr.” was born. It will take place 4 to 8 p.m. today.
Salter was remembered as a “nice guy” who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. One of his longtime co-workers was Clay Twitty who knew him since 1990 when they worked in the same department.
“He was always tinkering with things,” Twitty said. “If you needed something repaired, he could do that for you.”
Twitty also noted how creative Salter was, talked about his work on an engine that used water as fuel, but also how very family-oriented he was.
“Everyone who worked there was like a family,” Twitty said.
Junke gave a brief summary of what the tailgate would entail. While there will be thru-way traffic on north/south streets, Main Street will be blocked off from S. Transit to Locust Streets. Food and beer tents will be available and live music will be on each city block, including John Lang, or his alias “Bills Elvis.”
“If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you knew he loves two things,” read the event’s post on Facebook. “#1. A GREAT tailgate & #2. Giving back to the community.”
The post goes on to say that Salter was, “A devoted husband, father, friend and uncle” and he loved, “music, TV, home projects, fast cars, drones, inventing, traveling, bowling, sweet potato pie and especially his beloved BUFFALO BILLLS.”
Nathan Goldsmith said Salter was his best friend and that Salter, too, was always about giving back to the community.
The two had known each other as children at a Christian bible camp in Allegany, but came home to Buffalo where they lived less than two miles from each other.
After a stint in the Marines, Goldsmith came back and was convinced by Salter to join the police force, not only through his words, but his actions.
“It was more than job for Aaron,” Goldsmith said. “He always wanted to give back to the community. He went above and beyond.”
Serving as his partner in the force, Goldsmith said he and Salter talked about old memories and joked a lot. He noted he played cards with Salter just a few months before the tragedy took place.
“When I heard about it, I was upset, but I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “Because that was what Aaron always did. Above and beyond.”
Goldsmith wanted to let people know that Salter was a true hero and always had been.
“If he were still here today, I’d tell him I love him and how proud I am of his actions that day. I think everyone would agree his actions were heroic,” Goldsmith said and recited John 15:13.
“Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
