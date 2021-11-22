Lockport High School and Lockport High School West were both closed to all students and staff on Monday, after district officials were made aware of a social media post. BOCES programming and school sports practices and games were canceled as well.
According to an alert on the district's website Sunday night, information regarding the post was handed over to Lockport Police Department. The alert said the district would update staff, students and families on Monday evening.
Calls from the Union-Sun & Journal to district superintendent Michelle Bradley and Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott for more information were not returned as of this posting.
Other schools in Lockport City School District remained open Monday.
— By Jacob Fries
