Lockport High School receives a threat

Lockport City School District officials and Lockport Police Department are investigating a threatening message left at Lockport High School.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the district had been informed of an unsigned, handwritten message on a bathroom stall wall.
"The district treats all threats seriously and immediately referred this matter to local law enforcement authorities, who are currently investigating the matter. The District is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this point, we are not able to determine whether the message constitutes a credible threat," Bradley said in the statement.
Additional security measures, including K9 sweeps tonight and Friday and increased police presence on Friday, are being implemented at the high school. Bag checks will also be undertaken, Bradley said.
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call LPD at 433-7700.
Police Chief Steven Abbott described the note in the bathroom as "a concerning message," while declining to disclose the verbiage since the matter is under investigation.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed that some of his staff will be providing assistance to LPD on Friday.
