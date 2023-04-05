ALBION — A Lockport man is believed to have killed his teenage son before taking his own life in the town of Carlton on April 2, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Department.
Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, was found dead in an orchard along Kendrick Road, alongside his son Shawn Spoon, 14, whose throat was cut. Sheriff's deputies found the bodies after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the orchard. The vehicle was found 75 feet off the roadway and the bodies were found 400 feet from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Based on findings of the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, the sheriff's office determined that Henry Spoon Jr. shot his son in the head with a rifle and cut the boy's throat with a knife. The evidence further suggests Henry Spoon Jr. attempted to cut his own throat and shot himself in the head.
No possible motive for the suspected murder-suicide was offered by the sheriff's department. The department is "continuing to piece together the history of the events leading up to this tragic incident," Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a Wednesday news release.
Lockport Police Department is assisting with the investigation, Police Chief Steve Abbott confirmed.
Shawn Spoon was a student at Lockport High School, and the school district has arranged free grief counseling services for his peers. Any student is welcome to visit Lockport Family YMCA any time between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday and receive counseling.
"Any student that would like to pursue (counseling is) welcome and encouraged to do so," Superintendent Mathis Calvin wrote in a notice posted Wednesday on the district website.
A high school administrator will also be present at the YMCA, in the event a familiar face is more helpful to grieving students, Calvin added.
Anyone with information pertinent to the homicide investigation is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527 and ask for investigator Colonna, Pahuta or Marsceill.
