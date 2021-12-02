Lockport High schools reopen after threat

Michelle Bradley, superintendent of the Lockport schools, released an update regarding the unscheduled move to remote learning on Thursday.
The reason for the shift was a, “late evening anonymous social media post involving a potential threat to the school,” read the release from Bradley
According to the release, Lockport police and FBI have been working with the district to find the post came from.
“While the tracking of anonymous messages can be complicated, we have in the past been successful in identifying these offenders and holding them responsible for their actions,” the release said. “Individuals responsible for these current acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible when identified.”
Bradley also wrote that Lockport High School does have a safety staff that includes a school resource officer (SRO) and armed monitors. During the day, the school is in a “lockdown status.”
“In addition, the Lockport Police Department provides an increased presence on campus as needed,” the release said. “The Lockport City School District Code of Conduct will be reviewed with Lockport High School student body, emphasizing prohibited behavior along with consequences, and parents are asked to reinforce appropriate behavior in school and on social media with their children.”
Chief of Police Steve Abbott said that it appears that the threat was not credible, but law enforcement would be continuing an open investigation for the class D felony of making a terroristic threat, despite the lack of follow through.
“It’s going to come down to if we can track where that message came from,” Abbott said, noting the FBI will be assisting with their resources to do just that, “for as long as we need them to.”
Both Abbott and Bradley said if you see something or hear something, to report it.
“It might be the piece of the puzzle we need,” Abbott said.
The Lockport Police Department Tip Line is 716-439-6706 or at LPDtipemail@lockportny.gov.
Lockport High School will operate on a normal schedule today.
