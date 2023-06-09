Lockport Hometown Hero banners are flying downtown again thanks to an effort of the Navy Marine club.
With more than 115 banners to put up, volunteers Teresa Manna and Amy Forsyth Juliano are spearheading the recognition program once again with Navy Ship Auxiliary 110. The Lockport area's three county legislators, Will Collins, Tony Nemi and Rick Abbott, introduced a resolution to invest county Community Partnership Funds in the program, and the Redman Club made a "significant" donation, Manna said.
Lockport Hometown Heroes are first responders — firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police officers — as well as military personnel, both past and present.
Juliano said this was important to her because her son, Jared Forsyth, died in a range accident in 2015 in Florida, where he was a police officer.
"From the time he could say 'policeman' he wanted to be one," Juliano said. "Our family was raised to be patriotic and love and respect our servicemen and police officers."
Juliano noted that her husband, father and father-in-law all served in the Navy and her sister is a Marine. She also has a nephew who was in the Army, then became a corrections officer.
"My family has always had a place in our heart for law enforcement," she said. "My uncle was a state trooper and I remember we'd be playing on his farm and he'd come home and he was a very big man and I remember staring up at him with that stetson hat."
Lockport Hometown Hero banners are to be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Presently they're still being installed by city workers Dan Cole, Josh Fiegel, Mark Haenle and Jeff Cuillo.
Manna said the program is not restrictive and includes veterans and first responders who may not live in Lockport, but have family who do. It's important to her to honor those who served "us, our country and especially our flag," she said.
Each 24-by-48-inch, double-sided banner features a color photo of the honoree, their name, branch of service and, for veterans, the era of their service (World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam war, Cold War, Persian Gulf War or Global War on Terror), plus the name of the sponsor who purchased the banner.
The cost of a banner is $215, but because of the Community Partnership funds and other donations, many seniors were able to afford one, Juliano said. Lockport veterans who did not have family were also commemorated, she added.
The banners are being hung between Hawley Street and Beverly Avenue, as well as parts of the central business district and Niagara Street.
