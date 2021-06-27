City of Lockport officials are inviting all residents and stakeholders to kick off the city’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning code updates by participating in an online public workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The workshop is being held remotely through Zoom. All may join by accessing the event link posted on the project website under the “Public Input” tab: www.lockportny.gov/plan-code-updates .
A comprehensive plan serves as a guide for future decision-making and investment in the community to help ensure long-term stability and growth, while our zoning code is the local land use tool through which development is regulated. This planning process will not only update our comprehensive plan with current data, trends, and community values, but also ensure that our zoning districts and development regulations are consistent with the updated Plan’s future land use goals in accordance with NYS City Law.
The City of Lockport has hired a team of planning professionals from Barton & Loguidice to lead the update process for both documents, which will occur concurrently. The intent is to develop a comprehensive plan and zoning code that are more user-friendly and accessible, reflective of current issues and opportunities facing the City, and in alignment with our overall vision for the greater Lockport community, economy, and environment.
Attendees of the Planning & Zoning Public Workshop will be introduced to the project’s steering committees and consultant team, learn more about the benefits and basics of comprehensive planning and zoning, and hear an overview of the proposed process, scope, and timeline for this effort. The workshop will also serve as the formal launch of the project’s first online public engagement opportunity. Attendees will be able to submit live questions and comments as part of the webinar as well.
The workshop will be recorded and posted online for those who are unable to attend and the online public engagement tool will remain open in the following weeks to allow for continued participation. Additional public input opportunities will also be offered later in the process as the project progresses.
Resident input is essential to directing these documents and informing the process.
