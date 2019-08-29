Recovering addicts and families of people with substance abuse disorder will rally at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at Veteran's Park for the city's third annual International Opioid Overdose Awareness rally.
Thomas Byrne, a former opioid addict, organized the first rally Aug. 31 to reduce the stigma of addiction and draw attention to resources available to those who are dependent on drugs or alcohol.
“Today is about awareness, and hopefully erasing the stigma of addiction,” Byrne said at the first rally in 2017. “We’re your brothers and sisters, we’re human beings who have lost our way.”
The rally will feature over a dozen addiction treatment providers, stories by recovering addicts, and a remembrance table and candlelight vigil for those who have died from opioid and other substance use. Attendees can also receive free training to use the opioid antidote Narcan.
Organizations interested in having a table at the rally should contact lpoverdoserally@gmail.com.
Those who are struggling with addiction, or have family-members suffering from substance abuse, are encouraged to attend.
