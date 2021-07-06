Lockport in Bloom, the free, self-guided garden walk in the city and the town, will take place Friday through Sunday.
The organizers have lined up a twilight garden walk, showcasing 17 gardens, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, and daytime walks through up to 30 private and public gardens, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Lockport in Bloom is taking place alongside special events at the Kenan Center including its American Craftsman 50th anniversary show, g(art)en and a chalk walk.
Copies of the 2021 garden walk brochure / map are available, free of charge, at a variety of local businesses including Badding Brothers Farm Market, the Kenan Center, Tom’s Diner, Summit MSP, Erie Canal Discovery Center, Steamworks Coffee, Lock Keeper Coffeehouse, The Warehouse Gift Shop and Lincoln Square Liquor.
Gracing the cover of the 2021 brochure are gardens cultivated by Mary Thurston at 5672 Hidden Lake Drive. This year is Thurston's second time participating in Lockport In Bloom.
Thurston said her love of gardening began as a child; she described her mother, who has since passed, as an exceptional gardener. Her mother built the fieldstone garden wall that's featured on the Hidden Lake Drive property, at the age of 85.
“We handed her the rocks and she created the rest,” Thurston said, “so that part of the garden is very special to me.”
Thurston advised people who want to start a garden to plan out the "hard scape" — large rocks, trees, shrubs or other permanent structures — first, and then add flowers. Her favorites are hydrangeas and most annuals.
During the pandemic, Thurston created the Facebook page Niagara County Gardeners with the purpose of sharing advice and photographs of the beauty that local gardeners have created. She found that gardeners really appreciate each other’s work.
“Gardening is a therapeutic and peaceful activity that can be so rewarding," she said. "When your hard work is done you have the pleasure of sitting back and enjoying it every season of the year.”
Also participating in Lockport In Bloom are James Schoenle and his partner at 348 High St. They have put in a lot of work since purchasing the property, which was vacant for eight years. This is Schoenle’s second year showing off his garden in "Bloom," which he says is one of his favorite events in the area.
Gardening was also the foundation of friendship between Schoenle and his neighbor.
“My neighbor and I share an island between our driveways and creating a beautiful space there together has created a treasured friendship,” Schoenle said. “I’ve had a lifelong passion (for) gardening. I love meeting other gardeners and have learned so much from them.”
Whether people tour gardens seeking how-to wisdom or open theirs to offer it, tour takers and givers have new inspiration and garden ideas after Bloom weekend.
“There are so many beautiful homes and gardens in Lockport and it's great to see them showcased.” Schoenle said.
