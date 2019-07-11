The 16th annual Lockport in Bloom Garden Walk will be held this weekend, with the Twilight Tour being moved to tonight for the first time.
Lockport in Bloom is organized by Kyle and Dawn Lambalzer and Matt and Danielle Warchoki.
The garden walks will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the Twilight Tour being held tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.
Kyle Lambalzer said some garden walks may inspect the gardens before they can be part of the event, but that Lockport's version is all about inclusion so they accept whoever would like to participate.
"I turn no one away," Lambalzer noted.
Thirty different gardens will be available for people to visit this year, he said.
"We've got people all over," he added.
Lambalzer feels Lockport in Bloom is a great event for the community.
"What we like about it is it does not cost the homeowner anything. It doesn't cost anything to participate. It's an all volunteer effort. If you don't have a green thumb yourself you can admire someone else's," he said.
Lambalzer said he is amazed by some of the creativity that people have, and that there is many different kinds of gardens to experience.
The Twilight Tour is a chance to experience nine different gardens in a different atmosphere.
Lambalzer said the decision to move the Twilight Tour was made after he heard from participants that the event, which was traditionally held on Saturday night, was too much for them after having participating in the morning/afternoon version of the garden walk and not having much of a break.
He feels that the change has already increased the participants in the Twilight Tour, which last year had 4 or 5 participants, and this year it will feature 9 gardens.
Maps are available online at lockportinbloom.com. The maps can also be found at the Kenan Center, the Dale Association, Steamworks Coffee Roaster, Badding Bros Farm Market, Lockport/Erie Canal Discovery Center and "The Warehouse" Gift Shops.
