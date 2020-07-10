'Lockport is Blooming' this weekend 

While many events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lockport community has quite a busy weekend with Lockport is Blooming, which includes several events throughout the city.
All of the events of Lockport is Blooming will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Lockport In Bloom is being held for the 18th year this weekend, with organizer Kyle Lambalzer reporting a record number of garden participants this year.
The event involves gardens throughout the city volunteering for participants to view them, with 32 homes participating this year.
Lambalzer said the event normally would allow for social distancing.
"We saw that everything else was cancelled. So, we figured can we continue with the regulations in place and we really felt we could. We're asking everyone to respect the homeowners and wear a mask when they are in their yards," Lambalzer said.
A map is available at the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LockportInBloom of all the homes participating.
Lambalzer said in addition to Saturday and Sunday there will be a Friday night Twilight Tour from 7 to 10 p.m. of a dozen of the homes participating.
The daytime tours on Saturday and Sunday will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ellen Schratz, chair of the city events committee, said this weekend the Lockport Blooms Chalk Walk will be held throughout the city, with 17 different chalk artists doing drawings. Traditionally, there has been the Sweet Chalk Festival held at the municipal parking lots at Pine and Main streets, but the organizers didn't want to do it this year, according to Schratz.
Schratz said they were trying to figure it out before COVID-19 hit, but after the pandemic hit someone came up with the idea of mirroring the event after Lockport in Bloom and having the chalk artists spread throughout the city.
"We really didn't know how we were going to do it if we had it in those two parking lots, but we really wanted to do it because its an outside event," Schratz said.
A map can be found at www.facebook.com/LkptCityNY.
At the same time, the Kenan Center will be officially reopening this weekend with an inaugural two-day event called g(art)en, an outdoor art experience with four artists who have chosen to display their temporary art installations. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The art that will be displayed includes:
• Kari Achatz; Flora et Fauna
• Kimberly and Brian Christy; The Spark of Inspiration
• J. Peter Goergen; Build Your Own Sculpture
• Casey Miller; Growth
The event will also include the welcoming of the newest permanent sculpture Scala by Scott Bye.
Starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m. the Kenan Center will host their monthly Coffee with Kenan, an acoustic showcase with musician Evan Anstey. Viewers can watch live on the Kenan Center Facebook or bring a blanket and chairs to view from the Locust Street lawn.
At 11 a.m. the Kenan House Gallery will re-open at half capacity for visitors to view the current exhibit the Art of Suffrage. Guided tours will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. each day with sign up in person. Appointments can be made to view the exhibit following the weekend.
The Kenan Center will also be the host site for the City of Lockport events including Lockport in Boom and Lockport Blooms Chalk Walk. Maps and information about those events can be picked up at the Kenan Center Gardens.
Social distancing and wearing a mask is required on the Kenan Center Campus.
