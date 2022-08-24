The Lockport Police Department held its Junior Police Academy last week where children were able to participate in physical fitness training, and fun activities alongside Lockport Police officers.
“We try to make it relatively kid friendly, get to know the kids and make friends with them,” said Officer Julie Snyder, one of the event’s coordinators. “Over the course of the week, you get to know the kids, and the kids get to know the officers. It’s really an enjoyable time.”
The day camp-style events were held in conjunction with the Lockport Housing Authority who invited children from its associated families to participate. The Housing Authority also gave them a grant for the program as well.
“The Housing Authority reached out to its residents, and asked them if they were interested in sending any of their children,” said Snyder, “and then they came to us.”
Approximately 30 children participated in the camp this year.
“All the kids worked pretty hard throughout the week,” said Snyder. “We absolutely had a lot of fantastic kids.”
On its first day on Aug. 15, the kids did physical fitness training with an obstacle course, were visited by an LPD K-9 officer and their dog, played in a swimming pool, and visited Becker Farms. On Aug. 16, the kids were joined by members of the Lockport Fire Department for their workout followed by bowling and mini-golf. On Aug. 17, the kids visited Cornerstone Arena for ice skating, ate lunch at the Penalty Box, and then went to Niagara Kraze. For Thursday, the kids took a trip to Old Fort Niagara to learn about its history. On Friday, after going through another obstacle course, the kids graduated from the program.
“We tried to form each day by doing some sort of demonstration or work in the morning,” Snyder said. “and then in the afternoon we’d go out for some fun times.”
Snyder said that she started overseeing the events in 2019. They were unable to do them during Covid lockdowns, and this was the first one they have been able to do since the pandemic.
“When we finally got the go ahead to continue them once the restrictions started to wind down, we talked with the Lockport Housing, and they helped us get off the ground.” Snyder said. “The moment we could, we got moving again.”
Snyder said that she feels ecstatic with how the academy went, and that the other officers who were newly involved in it are already interested in doing the next one next year.
“I think all the kids had a fun time, and from what I heard from parents, the kids are really excited to do it again,” said Snyder. “The officers who participated can’t wait to do it again next year, and they already let me know that they’re ready and willing to help me with it.”
