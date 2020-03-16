Sun and clouds mixed. High 48F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 3:04 pm
Lockport, New York
The 63rd annual Community Lenten Luncheon series hosted by Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., is canceled for the remainder of the season, organizers announced Monday.
